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Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Azerbaijan asphalt production falls 6% in early 2026

25 March 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan asphalt production falls 6% in early 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Asphalt production in Azerbaijan declined in the first two months of 2026, despite strong growth recorded over the previous year, AzerNEWS reports.

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