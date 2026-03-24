Fruit and vegetable exports jump over 30% in value despite broader trade slowdown

24 March 2026 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan exported 105,290 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $144.39 million in January–February 2026, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

This represents an increase of 4,891 tons in volume and $35.39 million, or 32.4%, in value compared to the same period last year, signaling strong growth in the country’s agricultural exports.

Fruits and vegetables accounted for 24.8% of Azerbaijan’s main non-oil exports during the reporting period, underscoring their key role in export diversification.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover stood at $6.26 billion in the first two months of the year, with $3.66 billion in exports and $2.59 billion in imports. Despite the growth in agricultural exports, both total exports and imports declined year-on-year, reflecting broader shifts in external trade dynamics.