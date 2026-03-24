Azerbaijan’s energy output slips despite stable thermal generation base

24 March 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan recorded a decline in electricity generation in the first two months of 2026, driven by reduced output from both thermal and hydropower plants. As reported by AzerNEWS, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, electricity production at thermal power plants reached 3.708 billion kWh in January-February 2026. This represents a decrease of...

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