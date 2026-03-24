US delays Iran strikes to ease markets as talks reportedly show signs of progress

24 March 2026 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has postponed potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for five days, in a move aimed at calming global energy and financial markets, AzerNEWS reports via Bloomberg.

The decision followed warnings from U.S. allies and appeals from Persian Gulf countries concerned about further escalation.

Reports indicate that Washington and Tehran have held "very productive talks" over the past two days, with consultations expected to continue throughout the week. In response, Trump ordered a temporary delay of military action.

However, Tasnim News Agency cited Iranian sources as denying that Tehran is engaged in negotiations with Washington to end the conflict, highlighting ongoing uncertainty around diplomatic efforts.

Oil prices dropped by about 11 percent after Trump announced a delay to attacks on Iran’s power plants for five days amid his claims of talks.

Despite Trump’s comments, US Central Command says US forces "continue to aggressively strike" targets in Iran, as Iranian missiles and drones continued to target Gulf countries – including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait – overnight.