Azerbaijan plans 10 Ro-Ro ships to unlock Middle Corridor bottleneck [ANALYSIS]

24 March 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the complex tapestry of global logistics, the Caspian Sea has often been viewed as a formidable geographical hurdle. However, for those who understand the history of maritime trade, it is a bridge. The recent announcement of a "Memorandum of Intent" between AZCON Holding and a private investor to establish a joint venture for the construction of 10 new "Ro-Ro" (Roll-on/Roll-off) vessels at the Baku Shipyard is more than a corporate deal. It is a declaration of intent from a nation that has dominated these waters since the mid-19th century.

To understand the significance of this expansion, one must look back to 1858. While many modern shipping giants were still decades away from inception, Azerbaijan was already laying the foundations of the Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO). With over 165 years of history, Azerbaijan possesses the oldest merchant fleet in the Caspian. This is not merely a point of national pride; it is a repository of institutional knowledge and maritime expertise that cannot be bought or replicated.

Today, Azerbaijan operates the largest merchant fleet in the region. While neighboring states have made strides, Baku remains the undisputed maritime hub. With a diversified fleet that includes tankers, dry cargo ships, and ferries, Azerbaijan has acted as the "anchor" of Caspian trade. Yet, the upcoming 2026 initiative marks a pivotal shift from maintaining dominance to aggressive modernization.

The "Middle Corridor" (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) has surged in relevance as a stable, efficient alternative to the Northern and Southern trade routes. However, the corridor’s efficiency is only as strong as its weakest link. Historically, the bottleneck has been the limited frequency of vessel departures and the aging infrastructure of regional fleets.

The plan to inject 10 new Ro-Ro vessels into the Caspian by 2026 is a masterstroke in logistics engineering. Currently, the Azerbaijani merchant fleet operates roughly 14 to 16 specialized Ro-Ro and rail-ferry vessels. Adding 10 state-of-the-art ships represents a staggering 60% to 70% increase in the fleet’s carrying capacity for wheeled vehicles.

Ro-Ro vessels are the lifeblood of modern trade; they allow trucks, trailers, and heavy machinery to drive directly onto the ship, eliminating the need for time-consuming crane operations. By nearly doubling this capacity, Azerbaijan is effectively "widening the highway" across the sea. This ensures that the surge in cargo coming from China toward Europe—and vice versa—can be processed without the costly delays that have historically plagued trans-Caspian transit.

A critical component of this agreement is that the construction will take place at the Baku Shipyard. This choice reflects a strategic shift toward domestic industrial autonomy. By building these vessels locally, Azerbaijan is not just importing technology; it is exporting its own engineering capabilities.

The shipyard, already the most modern facility of its kind in the region, will see a revitalization that trickles down through the entire economy. It creates a "maritime ecosystem" where ship design, steel fabrication, and high-tech maritime software development happen on Azerbaijani soil. This reduces dependency on foreign yards and ensures that the vessels are custom-built for the unique, often volatile, weather patterns and shallow depths of the Caspian.

The timeline is ambitious yet pragmatic. By integrating existing Ro-Ro assets into the new joint venture by 2026, the partners are ensuring an immediate operational footprint. This "plug-and-play" approach allows the new entity to generate revenue and data from day one, which will then inform the final specifications of the 10 new-builds.

It is a hybrid strategy: leveraging the reliability of the "old guard" (ASCO’s legacy) while embracing the financial agility of private investment.

As we look toward 2026, the message is clear. Azerbaijan is not content with simply having the largest or the oldest fleet; it is striving for the most efficient. By focusing on Ro-Ro technology, Baku is positioning itself as the indispensable gatekeeper of the Middle Corridor.

For international investors and logistics players, this is a signal of stability. In a world of fragmented supply chains, the Caspian is becoming a predictable, high-speed link. Azerbaijan’s 165-year-old maritime journey is entering its most high-tech chapter yet, proving that while the waters of the Caspian may be ancient, the vision for its future is cutting-edge.