26 March 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Indonesia is considering reducing its free school meal program from six days a week to five as part of efforts to ease pressure on public finances amid rising global costs linked to tensions in the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports.

According to government estimates, the measure could save up to 40 trillion rupiah (around $2.37 billion) annually, largely due to increasing prices for energy and food supplies.

The proposal was put forward by the head of the National Nutrition Agency and still requires approval from President Prabowo Subianto before it can be implemented.

Interestingly, Indonesia’s school meal program is one of the largest in the region, and even a small adjustment in its schedule can have a significant impact on the national budget—highlighting how global geopolitical tensions can directly influence domestic social policies.