Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 30% early this year

25 March 2026 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In January this year, Azerbaijan exported a total of 1.037 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye, marking a significant increase in bilateral energy trade.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to a report by Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), the figure represents a 29.96% increase compared to January 2025, highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing role in regional energy supply.

As a result, Azerbaijan ranked as the third-largest natural gas supplier to Türkiye during the month. Azerbaijani gas accounted for 13.43% of Türkiye’s total gas imports, underlining its strategic importance in Ankara’s energy diversification efforts.

For comparison, Azerbaijan exported 798.34 million cubic meters of gas to Türkiye in January last year.

Overall, Türkiye’s natural gas imports reached 7.72 billion cubic meters in January, reflecting an 18.94% year-on-year increase, driven by rising domestic demand and seasonal consumption.

Of the total imports, 50.12% (3.87 bcm) was delivered via pipeline, while 49.88% (3.85 bcm) consisted of liquefied natural gas (LNG), indicating a balanced import structure between pipeline gas and LNG.

In terms of suppliers, the United States ranked first, exporting 2.76 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye in January, a sharp 74.75% increase compared to the same period last year.

Russia followed in second place, supplying 2.70 billion cubic meters, although its exports declined slightly by 2.8% year-on-year.

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Türkiye are sourced from the Shah Deniz field, one of the largest gas-condensate fields in the Caspian region. The gas is transported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum) and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), both of which are key pillars of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The steady increase in Azerbaijani gas exports reflects not only growing production capacity but also the strengthening of long-term energy cooperation between Baku and Ankara, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable energy partner in the region.