Azerbaijan unveils ‘FotoBax’ contest under global ‘Children’s Eyes on Earth’ initiative

23 March 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The national photography contest “FotoBax” has officially been launched in Azerbaijan as part of the international “Children’s Eyes on Earth” project. The initiative is supported by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and leader of the IDEA Public Union, and was initiated by internationally renowned photographer Reza Deqati, founder of the “Reza Visual Academy” association.

According to IDEA Public Union, the contest is organized in partnership with the union and is dedicated to the theme “I Love Nature – Azerbaijan.” The competition officially began on March 23, 2026, and applications will be accepted until September 21, 2026.

The contest is open to children and teenagers under the age of 18 and covers the spring and summer seasons. Participants are invited to capture Azerbaijan’s rich natural landscapes, including forests, rivers, lakes, flora, and fauna, through their lenses.

The aim of the contest is to support young photographers, create opportunities for creative expression, and promote environmental awareness among children and teenagers. Through the competition, participants will have the chance to express their perspectives on nature and the importance of environmental protection through photography.

The “Children’s Eyes on Earth” initiative, implemented in partnership with IDEA Public Union and led by Reza Deqati, seeks to showcase children’s views of the environment through photography. Held internationally, the project has already gathered more than 7,000 photographs from over 100 countries.

For contest rules, photo submissions, and more detailed information, participants are encouraged to visit the official website: www.fotobax.az

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