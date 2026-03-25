Over 5,000 injured in Israel since February 28 amid Iranian strikes

25 March 2026 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

More than 5,000 people have been injured in Israel as a result of Iranian strikes since February 28, according to official figures, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Health of Israel, a total of 5,045 individuals have been wounded, including 204 people injured within the past 24 hours alone.

Authorities stated that 120 of the injured are currently hospitalized. Among them, 12 are in critical condition, while 27 are listed in moderate condition.

The figures underscore the ongoing human toll of escalating tensions in the region, as medical services continue to respond to a steady influx of casualties.