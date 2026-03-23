Pakistan thanks Azerbaijan for support on Kashmir, calls for peaceful resolution in South Asia

23 March 2026 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Pakistan has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its continued solidarity on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, highlighting the importance of international support in addressing the long-standing dispute.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at a flag-raising ceremony marking Pakistan Day in Baku, Pakistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, emphasized that lasting peace in South Asia remains unattainable without resolving the Kashmir issue in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“The developments of the past year have once again clearly demonstrated that peace in South Asia will not be possible until the Jammu and Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” the ambassador stated.

He also thanked Azerbaijan for its consistent diplomatic and moral support, underscoring the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Addressing broader regional dynamics, the ambassador pointed to ongoing instability in Afghanistan, noting that its consequences continue to affect the wider region. He stressed that Pakistan’s leadership remains committed to pursuing all possible measures aimed at de-escalation and conflict resolution.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by conflict, both within and beyond our region. We sincerely hope for the establishment of peace, security, and stability,” Mohiuddin added.