79 travelers from 37 countries visit Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur

26 March 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

An international group of travelers led by Harry Mitsidis, founder and head of the NomadMania travel club, has begun a visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions.

AzerNEWS reports that the delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur to date.

NomadMania ranks destinations worldwide by dividing the globe into 1,301 regions. Mitsidis himself has visited all of them, placing him first in the global rankings. The organization has also held its annual meeting in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The visit is seen as particularly significant for promoting the formerly occupied territories within the framework of so-called “black tourism,” while also showcasing large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts underway in the region.

Between 2020 and 2025, a total of 15 visits by international travelers have been organized to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur through major global travel clubs. This latest trip marks the 16th such visit.