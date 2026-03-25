Azernews.Az

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Azerbaijan among top buyers as Russian confectionery exports hit record

25 March 2026 11:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan among top buyers as Russian confectionery exports hit record
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The report notes that Azerbaijan ranked third among the largest importers of Russian sugar confectionery products last year, highlighting strong demand in the Azerbaijani market. The report notes that Azerbaijan ranked third among the largest importers of Russian sugar confectionery products last year, highlighting strong demand in the Azerbaijani market. Overall, Russia exported...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more