Hyundai and Kia launch in-car control for Samsung smart devices

23 March 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor and Kia have introduced an innovative in-car service that allows drivers to control their home appliances remotely by linking their vehicles to Samsung Electronics’ SmartThings smart home platform, the automakers announced on Monday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

The new “Car-to-Home” feature integrates the car’s infotainment system with Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, enabling users to operate devices such as air conditioners, air purifiers, and robotic vacuum cleaners directly from their vehicles.

Drivers can also program automated routines based on the car’s location. For instance, the system can turn off appliances when the driver leaves home or pre-activate devices—like cooling or purifying systems—before their return, ensuring a comfortable environment upon arrival.

The service is accessible via a software update for Hyundai and Kia models produced after November 2022 that support the connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system. Eligible models include the all-new Grandeur, all-new Santa Fe, upgraded Ioniq 5, updated K5, updated Sorento, and the EV9. A complete list of compatible vehicles is available on the automakers’ official websites.

Hyundai Motor Group also plans to extend the service to Genesis vehicles equipped with the ccIC27 infotainment system, further broadening the ecosystem of connected mobility and smart home convenience.

Industry analysts note that this development reflects a growing trend toward seamless integration of vehicles and home IoT systems, offering drivers not only convenience but also energy efficiency and enhanced lifestyle control. By connecting transportation and domestic technology, automakers are positioning cars as central hubs in the increasingly interconnected smart home ecosystem.

This article was originally written in Korean and translated with the assistance of AI tools. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by professional editors to ensure clarity and accuracy.