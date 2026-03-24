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Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Germany cuts Azerbaijani oil imports sharply as volumes drop over threefold

24 March 2026 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
Germany cuts Azerbaijani oil imports sharply as volumes drop over threefold
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Germany significantly reduced its crude oil imports from Azerbaijan in January–February 2026, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

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