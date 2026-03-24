Celine Dion to resume concerts after illness

24 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Canadian singer Celine Dion is reportedly planning a return to the stage with a series of concerts in Paris this September. If confirmed, these shows would mark her first live performances since being diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome (SPS), a rare and currently incurable condition that causes severe muscle spasms, body rigidity, and can significantly affect both movement and vocal ability, AzerNEWS reports.

According to media reports, concert posters have already appeared across the French capital, announcing performances at the Paris La Défense Arena, one of Europe’s largest indoor arenas with a capacity of around 40,000 spectators. However, Dion’s official team has yet to confirm these plans.

Canadian outlet La Presse suggests that the singer may perform two shows per week throughout September and October, although no official listings have appeared on the venue’s website so far. Interestingly, Dion recently shared a series of archival photos from Paris on social media, further fueling speculation about her comeback.

Dion last performed live in March 2020 before the global pandemic forced her to cancel her world tour. The tour was never resumed due to her worsening health condition.

She publicly revealed her diagnosis in late 2022, explaining how the illness has impacted her daily life. In particular, she described difficulties with walking due to intense muscle spasms and admitted she could no longer use her voice in the way she once could. Her personal battle with the disease was later documented in I Am: Celine Dion, where she shared an emotional and honest account of her journey.

In 2024, reports—including one from The Sun—claimed she was quietly preparing for a Las Vegas comeback, though those plans never materialized. However, Dion did make a powerful return to the spotlight by performing at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, reminding audiences around the world of her enduring talent and resilience.

If the upcoming concerts go ahead, they could become one of the most anticipated musical events of the year, symbolizing not just a comeback, but a remarkable story of perseverance.