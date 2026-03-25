ADB allocates $39mln for regional projects including Azerbaijan

25 March 2026 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) allocated $39.38 million in 2025 for a range of regional technical assistance projects that include Azerbaijan, targeting key sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports. The projects focus on green energy and power transmission, climate action, sustainable finance, agriculture and food security, as well as the digitalization of transport and railway systems. Additional areas include the decarbonization of heating systems, urban development, labor market initiatives, and the preparation of public-private partnership (PPP) projects. Among the largest initiatives is the regional technical assistance project titled “Accelerating Climate Action, Innovation, and Private Sector Development through Sector Operations,” with a total budget of...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!