Trump team eyes Qalibaf as potential Iran interlocutor

24 March 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The administration of Donald Trump is reportedly considering Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as a potential negotiating partner, and even a possible future leader, as it explores ways to engage Iran amid ongoing tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reporting cited by Politico, U.S. officials are still in what one source described as a "testing phase," assessing various figures within Iran’s political system to determine who could be viable for dialogue.

"He’s one of the top choices. But we have to test them," a U.S. official said, underscoring that no final decision has been made.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the United States will not negotiate through the news media."

President Donald Trump hinted Monday at outreach to "very solid" figures inside Iran and said there would be a five day pause on "any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure" as Tehran and Washington engage in diplomatic negotiations.

The president’s other big interest is an economic one: oil. According to the first official, Trump doesn’t want to take out Kharg Island, Iran’s major oil hub, because he hopes the next leader will make a deal similar to the one made by Delcy Rodríguez, Nicolás Maduro’s vice president, who took over after he was captured

"It’s all about installing someone like a Delcy Rodríguez in Venezuela that we say, ‘We’re going to keep you there. We’re going to not take you out. You’re going to work with us. You’re going to give us a good deal, a first deal on the oil,’" the administration official said.

But any belief that the president can select Iran’s next leader the way he did with Rodríguez in Venezuela after the U.S. captured Maduro struck some White House allies as premature, even naive.

However, skepticism remains over whether Tehran would accept any form of U.S. influence or externally backed leadership.

The situation is further complicated by conflicting signals from Iran. Officials in Tehran have publicly denied any direct negotiations with Washington, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding potential diplomatic channels.