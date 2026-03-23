President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Pakistani PM

23 March 2026 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, AzerNEWS reports.

"Esteemed Mr. Prime Minister,

My dear Brother,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to you and your brotherly people my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of 23 March – Pakistan Day.

Today, Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, which stem from the will of our brotherly peoples, bound together by deep historical roots and common religious and spiritual values, are at a high level. Regular high-level reciprocal visits, our close contacts, and active dialogue between us provide a significant boost to the strengthening of interstate relations between the two countries across all areas, and the implementing new partnership opportunities both bilaterally and multilaterally. In this regard, I would like to specially mention your visits to our country last year.

Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda. The mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries in political, economic, trade, industry, energy, transport, logistics, defense, investment, humanitarian and other spheres is enriched with new content day by day. The recent inauguration of the first ASAN Khidmet Center in Islamabad serves as a new practical outcome of the large-scale interstate cooperation between the two countries. The achievements we have attained in a short period through bilateral cooperation contribute to ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our peoples and fostering regional cooperation.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, based on mutual trust and support, continues to advance successfully on a multilateral basis, as well. Our common stances on regional and global issues, our mutual support within international organizations are a clear manifestation of Azerbaijan-Pakistan brotherhood and solidarity.

I highly value your determination and commitment that you have constantly demonstrated for the sake of further strengthening and deepening our interstate relations and strategic partnership.

I am confident, that thanks to our joint determined efforts, the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership, which has been established between our brotherly countries and fully meets the common interests of our peoples, will continue to strengthen and deepen in the future.

On this festive day, I once again cordially congratulate you and wish you robust health, happiness, success and new achievements in your responsible and honorable mission to ensure peace and prosperity of the brotherly people of Pakistan," the letter reads.