Azerbaijan’s apple exports jump as revenues rise sharply

26 March 2026 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan exported 22,638.44 tons of apples worth approximately $17.62 million in January–February 2026, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The figures mark a strong year-on-year increase, with export revenues rising by 30% (up by about $4.49 million), while volumes grew by 9.5% (an additional 1,964.77 tons) compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, apple exports accounted for 0.5% of Azerbaijan’s total export revenues, reflecting their role within the country’s non-oil export segment.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover reached $6.264 billion in the first two months of the year:

— Exports: $3.665 billion

— Imports: $2.599 billion

Compared to the same period last year, total exports declined by 23.1%, while imports fell by 37.2%.