Two killed in Abu Dhabi after missile interception, authorities confirm

26 March 2026 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Two people have been killed in Abu Dhabi after a missile interception, AzerNEWS reports.⁠

Authorities have confirmed the fatalities, though details on the origin of the missile or the scope of the damage remain limited. Emergency services responded quickly to the incident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The United States is warning Iran to accept defeat or face being "hit harder" than ever before, as Tehran refuses to engage in talks and vows to continue its retaliatory actions.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran remain ongoing, with Iranian missiles targeting central and northern Israel. In response, Israeli forces are intensifying their attacks on Lebanon, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces an expansion of what he refers to as a "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon.

The United Nations has raised alarms about the potential consequences of a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.