President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Bangladesh

26 March 2026 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, AzerNEWS reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Independence Day, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

There are good traditions of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh. I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to develop our bilateral relations and expand our cooperation.

On this auspicious day, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your work, and the friendly people of Bangladesh peace and prosperity," the letter reads.