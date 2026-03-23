President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum [PHOTOS]

23 March 2026 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

On March 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the new building of the Shamakhi European Lyceum, constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerNEWS reports.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov provided the head of state with information about the conditions created at the lyceum.

The previous building of the European Lyceum, constructed in 1937 and reconstructed in 1987, had become unfit for use over time. Therefore, on the instruction of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a new lyceum building was constructed.

This educational institution, consisting of seven blocks with three and four floors and designed for 1,200 students, is one of the largest schools in the district. The lyceum is equipped with the necessary furniture and equipment, while subject rooms and laboratories are furnished with visual aids and materials.

The facility includes more than 50 classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, informatics and STEAM rooms, as well as military training, medical training, and labor training rooms, a library, a canteen, assembly and sports halls, and an outdoor sports ground.

The new building of the lyceum was constructed within the framework of the “New School for a Renewing Azerbaijan” Program implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.