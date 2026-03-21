London hosts a solemn celebration of Novruz [PHOTOS]

21 March 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Novruz holiday was celebrated with great enthusiasm and solemnity in London.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag that the event was organized by Davud Jabiyev and Farhad Garaisa, members of the Azerbaijani Society operating at Queen Mary University of London, as well as Farida Panahova, the chairwoman of the British Azerbaijanis Society.

Azerbaijanis and students living in Great Britain participated in the holiday event. The organizers who spoke at the event provided information about the ancient history of Novruz, its significance as a symbol of renewal, unity and the arrival of spring. In the artistic part of the event, laureate of international competitions and Presidential scholarship holder Vusala Babayeva performed and performed samples of Azerbaijani and world classical music.

As part of the holiday program, traditional attributes of Novruz, semeni, candles and national decor elements were demonstrated, and an exhibition of handicrafts by Azerbaijani artists and craftsmen was also organized. At the end of the event, participants were presented with shekerbura and baklava.