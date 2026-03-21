Brent climbs, Azeri Light hits $122 as Gulf tensions escalate
Global oil prices continued to rise over the past two days amid escalating supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East, with benchmark crude grades reaching multi-month highs.On London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange, the price of Brent crude rose to $110.6 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to $98.05. Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude increased further to...
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