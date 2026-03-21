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Saturday, March 21, 2026

Brent climbs, Azeri Light hits $122 as Gulf tensions escalate

21 March 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)
Brent climbs, Azeri Light hits $122 as Gulf tensions escalate
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Global oil prices continued to rise over the past two days amid escalating supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East, with benchmark crude grades reaching multi-month highs.On London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange, the price of Brent crude rose to $110.6 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to $98.05. Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude increased further to...

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