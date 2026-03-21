UN ready to support safe shipping through Hormuz Strait, Sec-Gen says

21 March 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Nations could play a role in ensuring the safety of maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as he told Politico.

Guterres highlighted the issue while referencing the Black Sea grain initiative, emphasizing the UN’s ongoing commitment to facilitating safe and stable maritime operations.

"My main goal is to explore whether it is possible to create conditions in the Strait of Hormuz similar to those that existed previously," he said, noting the strategic importance of maintaining secure shipping lanes.

He added that the UN wants to be helpful and is prepared to take responsibility for managing the system. "We have established working groups specifically for this purpose," Guterres said, underlining the organization’s readiness to coordinate international efforts.