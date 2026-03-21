Baku marks Novruz with vibrant concert at Mugham Centre [PHOTOS]

21 March 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert programme dedicated to the Novruz holiday has been presented at the International Mugham Centre by the Honoured Collective, the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra.

According to AzerNEWS, the concert was conducted by Presidential award recipient Mustafa Ashurov.

The programme opened with “Jangi”, a composition by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the founder of Azerbaijan’s professional music tradition.

The musical evening continued with a selection of works by Azerbaijani composers, including “Bahar Olsun”, “Bayram Suite”, “First Spring”, “Chikh Yashil Duze”, “On Festive Evenings”, “Tohfa” and “Uzundara”, reflecting themes of spring, patriotism and love.

Performers at the concert included Zumrud Mammadova, Bakhtiyar Guliyev, Medina Salimova and Riyad Eyvazov. Musicians Kamal Nuriyev on tar, Anar Yusub on kamancha and Shaiq Asadov on balaban also performed.

This year marks the 95th anniversary of the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra. Concerts held throughout the year will continue as part of a programme of events dedicated to the orchestra’s anniversary.