Azerbaijan’s judoka claims silver at Tbilisi Grand Slam

21 March 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Judo Grand Slam Tbilisi has kicked off in Tbilisi, with Azerbaijan’s national team making an immediate impact on the opening day.

AzerNEWS reports that Azerbaijan secured one medal as the prestigious tournament, part of the IJF World Judo Tour, got underway.

Competing in the 66 kg weight category, Turan Bayramov delivered an impressive performance on his way to the final. The 23-year-old defeated opponents from France, Russia, Germany, Finland, and Georgia, all by ippon, showcasing dominant form throughout the competition.

In the final bout, Bayramov faced Kazakhstan’s Nurkanat Serikbayev but was narrowly defeated after conceding a yuko score. As a result, the Azerbaijani judoka claimed the silver medal.

This achievement marks Bayramov’s first Grand Slam medal in his new weight category and the fourth of his career overall, underlining his growing stature on the international judo stage.