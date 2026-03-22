Senior Iranian official outlines six conditions to end war
A senior Iranian security official told Al Mayadeen that Tehran has set out six conditions for ending the conflict with the United States and Israel, AzerNEWS reports.
The official said Iran’s demands include:
Guarantees that the war will not resume
Closure of U.S. military bases in the Middle East
Payment of reparations by the U.S. and Israel
An end to conflicts across the region, including those targeting pro‑Iranian militias
Establishment of a new legal regime in the Strait of Hormuz
Transfer of “hostile elements” in the media to Iranian authorities
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Tehran is seeking a deal, but insisted that he does not want one.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!