AzerGold organises social campaign on occasion of Ramadan and Novruz holidays [PHOTOS]
“AzerGold” Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) has carried out a social responsibility campaign in connection with the holy month of Ramadan and the Novruz holiday.
AzerNEWS reports that as part of the initiative, holiday food packages were distributed to families residing in settlements located near the Company’s production and operational areas in the Dashkasan and Goygol regions.
The campaign was organized with the support of the Dashkasan District Executive Power and the Goygol District Executive Power. During the initiative, heartfelt holiday congratulations were extended, particularly to families of martyrs and war veterans.
In total, approximately 400 families received gift packages
consisting of essential food products.
The primary objective of the initiative is to support local communities during the festive period, contribute to improving social welfare, and strengthen solidarity with residents living in the regions where the Company operates.
Marking its 10th anniversary this year, AzerGold CJSC continues to actively contribute to the implementation of socially oriented state programs by expanding its social support initiatives in its areas of operation.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!