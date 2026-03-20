Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" presented at Heydar Aliyev Palace [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

20 March 2026 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

Renowned ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" has been performed at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, AzerNEWS reports.

"One Thousand and One Nights" (Min bir gecə) is a two-act ballet composed by People’s Artist of the USSR Fikrat Amirov. It was first staged in Baku in 1979 and has since been successfully presented numerous times on stages around the world.

The choreographer-director is Honored Art Worker of the Azerbaijan SSR Nailya Nazirova. The libretto was written by Nailya Nazirova together with People’s Writers Maksud Ibragimbayov and Rustam Ibragimbayov. The stage design was created by People’s Artist of the USSR Togrul Narimanbayov.

The libretto is based on motifs from the collection of tales "One Thousand and One Nights." The core of the ballet is the famous "Tale of King Shahryar." It also incorporates storylines from other tales, including the adventures of Sinbad the Sailor, the Roc bird, Aladdin and Princess Budur, and Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. Notably, Fikrat Amirov dedicated the work to his beloved wife, writing on the title page of the score: "To my life companion, Aida."

According to the plot, Eastern fairy tales possess the power to perform miracles and even save lives. The captivating and intriguing stories of the beautiful Scheherazade lead even the most despairing and hardened ruler to believe once again in love and goodness, ultimately saving all women from execution.

Rehearsal directors included People’s Artists Medina Aliyeva and Gulagasi Mirzayev, as well as Honored Artists Yuri Lobachev and Farid Ibragimov. The performance was conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, with Yuri Lobachev also serving as conductor. The production designer was Honored Art Worker Tehran Babayev, and the concertmaster was Zuleykha Usubova.

The principal roles were performed by: Shahryar – Honored Artist Anar Mikailov, Scheherazade – Honored Artist Nigar Ibrahimova, Nurida – Liana Praga, and her beloved slave – Alexander Suldin.

In the first tale: Dinara Mammadova (Girl), Agamir Mirzayev (Roc Bird), Edward Arazov (Sinbad).

In the second tale: Sabina Mammadova (Budur), Togrul Aliyev (Aladdin), Mansur Mammadov (Magician).

In the third tale: Liana Mirabdullayeva (Marjana), Kamran Gurbanov (Chief of the Robbers), Aydin Mustafayev (Ali Baba).

The roles of executioners were performed by Andrey Lobachev, Maksim Lobachev, Nurlan Rasulov, Mehman Mardanov, Islam Mammadov, and Kamran Gurbanov.

The production was presented at a high professional level and generated great interest among the audience, who greeted the performers with prolonged applause.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.