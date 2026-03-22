Nearly 3,000 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

22 March 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Between February 28 at 8:00 AM and March 22 at 10:00 AM, a total of 2,921 individuals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Of these, 486 were Azerbaijani citizens, while the rest represented dozens of countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

At the same time, 722 citizens of China, 323 of Russia, 198 of Bangladesh, 187 of Tajikistan, 148 of Pakistan, 142 of India, 80 of Oman, 68 of Indonesia, 53 of Iran, 44 of Italy, 30 of Algeria, 26 of Spain, 23 of Germany, 22 of Canada, 19 of France, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 18 of Japan, 17 of Georgia, 15 of Uzbekistan, 13 of Poland, 13 of Switzerland, 13 of Nigeria, 12 of Hungary, 12 of Bahrain, 11 of Kazakhstan, 11 of Mexico, 11 of the United States, 10 each of Great Britain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Democratic Republic of Congo, 8 each of Brazil, Sudan, 6 each of Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates were evacuated.

Additionally, citizens from countries such as Serbia, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece, Turkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, Netherlands, Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Slovenia, Myanmar, Vietnam were among those evacuated.

Even single citizens from Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Cuba, Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and the Dominican Republic were included in the operation.