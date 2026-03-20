Iraq's Prime Minister meets with Azerbaijan's ambassador

20 March 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Iraq, Eldar Salimov, met with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

The Prime Minister wished the ambassador success in his future endeavors and asked that his greetings, along with his congratulations and best wishes on the occasions of the Ramadan and Novruz holidays, be conveyed to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized Iraq’s interest in further strengthening the historically strong relations with Azerbaijan across various fields.

Ambassador Salimov expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and highlighted the importance of further developing the long-standing ties between the two countries in various spheres. He noted the significance of the second round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, held in Baghdad on April 20, 2025, as well as the fourth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission organized in Baku on December 3–4. He also emphasized the importance of continuing high-level relations and mutually beneficial dialogue between Baku and Baghdad.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed bilateral and regional cooperation issues currently on the agenda of the two countries.