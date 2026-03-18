Samsung and AMD collaborate on Advanced AI Hardware

18 March 2026 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced on Wednesday that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) to collaborate on advanced memory and computing technologies, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Under the new deal, the two companies will work together to supply HBM4 for AMD’s AI accelerator, the Instinct MI455X GPU, as well as advanced DRAM for AMD’s sixth-generation EPYC processors, codenamed "Venice." They will also collaborate on DDR5 memory optimized for the 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and on workloads for data centers.

"From industry-leading HBM4 and next-generation memory architectures to cutting-edge foundry and advanced packaging, Samsung is uniquely positioned to deliver unrivaled turnkey capabilities that support AMD’s evolving AI roadmap," said Samsung CEO Young Hyun Jun.

This partnership highlights the growing importance of high-bandwidth memory in powering AI and machine learning applications. By combining AMD’s processing power with Samsung’s memory technology, the collaboration could accelerate the performance of AI training and inference workloads, potentially transforming data center efficiency. Analysts also suggest this could be a stepping stone toward even more advanced memory solutions for next-generation supercomputers and AI-focused servers.