EBRD loan portfolio in Azerbaijan reaches €898 M with focus on infrastructure

19 March 2026 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

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The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) reported that its current loan portfolio in Azerbaijan stood at €898 million as of February 28, 2026. As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the bank, 40% of the portfolio is allocated to the private sector, reflecting continued efforts to support business development in the country. Compared to January 31, the portfolio increased by...

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