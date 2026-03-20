Nearly 2,900 people moved from Iran to Azerbaijan over the course of conflict

20 March 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

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A total of 2,853 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between February 28 and March 20, highlighting the scale of ongoing evacuation efforts amid regional tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the data, 470 of the evacuees are Azerbaijani citizens, while the majority are foreign nationals from dozens of countries.

Among them are 720 citizens of China, 323 from Russia, 195 from Bangladesh, 184 from Tajikistan, and 148 from Pakistan. Other significant groups include nationals from India, Oman, Indonesia, and several European countries such as Italy, Spain, Germany, and France.

Smaller numbers of evacuees were recorded from a wide range of countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, including the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, and Canada.