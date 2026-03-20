Israel closes Al-Aqsa Mosque for first time since 1967 amid rising tensions

20 March 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

For the first time since 1967, Israel has closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, one of the holiest sites in Jerusalem, to worshippers.

AzerNEWS reports that the mosque remained closed to visitors on the final Friday of Ramadan, traditionally one of the busiest days for prayers, as tensions in the region escalated.

Israeli authorities justified the move on security grounds. Reports indicate that thousands of people attempted to enter the compound, leading to clashes in and around the area.

In response, eight Muslim-majority countries — Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — issued a joint condemnation, accusing Israel of restricting freedom of religion and calling on the international community to exert pressure on the country.