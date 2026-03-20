U.S. accelerates deployment of thousands of troops to Middle East

20 March 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is accelerating the deployment of thousands of military personnel to the Middle East, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media outlets.

In the coming days, at least 2,200 U.S. Marines are expected to depart from San Diego, California, heading toward the region. The deployment is taking place earlier than initially planned, signaling a potential shift in Washington’s strategic timeline.

The Marines are anticipated to be stationed aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, a key asset of the U.S. Navy. The vessel is likely to be accompanied by one or two additional ships, suggesting that several thousand sailors could also be deployed as part of the operation.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the U.S. administration is considering sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East. These forces could potentially be involved in operations targeting Iran, reflecting growing tensions in the region.

The rapid acceleration of troop movements underscores Washington’s heightened military readiness and its intent to reinforce its presence amid escalating geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.