Int'l Mugham Center marks anniversary of prominent folklorist [PHOTOS]

19 March 2026 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A commemorative concert titled "The Voice of the Saz, the Breath of the Word" has taken place at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Institute of Folklore of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) to mark the 80th anniversary of the birth of the distinguished folklorist and Honored Cultural Worker Elkhan Mammadli (1946-2025).

Elkhan Mammadli is remembered as one of Azerbaijan's most prominent folklorists, whose lifelong dedication to the study, preservation, and promotion of national folklore left a lasting imprint on the country’s cultural heritage. His work bridged academic research and living tradition, as he immersed himself in folk environments, ashig gatherings, and field expeditions.

Through his extensive collections and fundamental studies, Mammadli contributed significantly to safeguarding Azerbaijan's intangible cultural legacy.

The event began with a short documentary produced by the Folklore Studio of the ANAS Institute of Folklore.

The film highlighted Mammadli's life and scholarly journey, showcasing his research pursuits, the folklore materials he collected, his published works, and personal recollections.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Institute of Folklore, Doctor of Philology Hikmat Guliyev, emphasized Mammadli's invaluable contributions to the study, collection, and promotion of folklore. He noted that the scholar held a unique place in Azerbaijani folkloristics not only as a researcher but also as a bearer of a national cultural mission:

"Elkhan Mammadli approached folklore not merely as a memory of the past, but as a 'living system.' His research was grounded in materials gathered directly from vibrant folk environments, particularly during ashig assemblies and folklore expeditions," he said.

Associate Professor Ilhama Gasabova, PhD in Philology, underlined Mammadli's exceptional role in nurturing young ashigs and fostering their love for the art form.

On behalf of the family, his brother Eldar Mammadli expressed gratitude to the organizers for honoring his legacy.

The event continued with an artistic program, celebrating the enduring spirit of Azerbaijani folklore through music and performance.

A respected folklorist, researcher, and Honored Cultural Worker, he dedicated himself to preserving not just the memory of folklore, but its living, breathing presence—especially within the art of the ashig.

His professional career took shape in 1979 at the Institute of Literature named after Nizami, and he later continued his work at the Institute of Folklore of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences. Over time, he became head of the Ashig Art Department, where he focused on researching one of the core elements of Azerbaijan's cultural identity.

What set Mammadli apart was his perspective. He did not treat folklore as something frozen in the past; instead, he saw it as something alive and evolving. He spent years in the field, attending ashig gatherings, joining folklore expeditions, and engaging directly with performers. This hands-on approach allowed him to understand folklore as it truly exists within communities.

His research centered on the structure, genres, and artistic language of ashug poetry. Works dedicated to tanjis of Azerbaijani ashig art became important contributions to the field.

Alongside his original research, he also compiled and edited more than ten collections of folklore, helping preserve voices that might otherwise have faded over time.

Mammadli's influence extended beyond academia. For nearly four decades, he was a familiar presence on Azerbaijani radio and television, creating and hosting cultural programs such as "Bulaq," "Ustadname," and "Sazın-Sözün Sehrində."

In 2008, his contributions were officially recognized when he was awarded the title of Honored Cultural Worker of Azerbaijan.

Elkhan Mammadli passed away on March 21, 2025. He is remembered not only for his academic achievements, but also for his sincere commitment to folklore.