Çanakkale spirit revived as Erdoğan connects history to modern crises

19 March 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared that violence in education is unacceptable, stressing: “A hand raised against a teacher is a dagger struck at the independence of this nation.” He made the remarks during an iftar gathering with educators at Beştepe Nation’s Hall, where he also extended holiday greetings to the Turkish people and the Islamic world.

Marking the 111th anniversary of the Çanakkale Naval Victory, Erdoğan honored the memory of fallen soldiers: “It has been 111 years since the Çanakkale epic, one of the greatest scenes of heroism witnessed on our homeland’s soil. I commemorate all our martyrs who watered the earth with their blood with mercy and gratitude.”

He emphasized that Çanakkale remains a timeless symbol of Turkish resilience and unity, representing not only Anatolia but also Sarajevo, the Balkans, the Caucasus, and North Africa.

Erdoğan underscored that a nation’s greatness lies not only in its victories but also in raising well‑educated, confident citizens. He highlighted reforms of the past 23 years, including the removal of discriminatory practices such as the headscarf ban and unfair university entrance coefficients. Curricula and textbooks were revised to eliminate outdated elements, and the Türkiye Century Education Model was introduced.

Schools have been modernized with sports halls, digital libraries, and smart boards. Erdoğan credited teachers as the driving force behind these achievements, stating:

“Teachers play a vital role in the life of our state and nation. We cannot tolerate even the slightest disrespect toward them.”

He condemned recent incidents of violence against educators, including the attack on teacher Fatmanur Çelik, and pledged unwavering support:

“A hand raised against a teacher is a hand raised against our future. We will never allow violence against teachers. The state will do whatever is necessary to ensure they perform their duties in safety and peace.”

Following his speech, Erdoğan attended the theater performance Şüheda 1915, which depicts the Çanakkale Victory through human stories. Written by Prof. Dr. İbrahim Sarıtaş and Utku Koçak, and directed by Bora Severcan, the play bridges historical memory with contemporary reflection.

After the performance, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin presented Erdoğan with the Yaşasun Askerler tableau, featuring a symbolic handkerchief once carried by young soldiers known as the “Onbeşliler” during World War I. Audience members also received replicas of these handkerchiefs, a poignant reminder of sacrifice and devotion.

Erdoğan also held a phone call with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, discussing bilateral relations and regional developments. He condemned attacks on Oman as “unacceptable” and warned that Iran’s retaliatory actions, following strikes against it, have brought the region to an unprecedented security crisis.

Reaffirming Turkiye’s commitment to diplomacy and mediation, Erdoğan criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s restrictions on access to Al‑Aqsa Mosque, called for humanitarian aid to Gaza, and stressed that peace efforts must continue with the goal of a two‑state solution. He also conveyed Ramadan Bayram greetings to the Sultan.