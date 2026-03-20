Eid prayers held at Aghdam Juma Mosque

20 March 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Eid prayers have been performed at the Aghdam Juma Mosque, marking a significant moment in the revival of life in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

AzerNEWS reports that the resumption of religious ceremonies at the mosque—once heavily damaged during years of occupation—is being seen as a powerful symbol of restoration and renewal in the area.

Worshippers gathered to offer prayers for unity, solidarity, and peace. During the service, the memory of those who lost their lives defending Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was honored, while prayers were also said for the recovery of war veterans.

The Aghdam Juma Mosque, which suffered extensive destruction during the Karabakh conflict, has undergone major restoration as part of large-scale reconstruction efforts in the city of Aghdam. The historic religious site has now been restored to its original appearance and reopened for worship.

Experts note that such developments carry not only religious significance but also play a vital role in the broader social and cultural revival of the region.