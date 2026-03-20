Only 9% of Hajj quota remains unfilled in Azerbaijan

20 March 2026 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Only 9% of Azerbaijan’s quota for the Hajj pilgrimage remains unfilled, AzerNEWS reports, citing Vusal Jahangiri, head of the Foreign Relations Department at the Caucasus Muslims Board and chief of the Hajj electronic system.

Jahangiri noted that 91% of the quota has already been completed, with limited spots still available.

“The quota has not yet been fully filled. Document submissions will continue after the holiday period until all places are taken,” he said.

The first group of pilgrims is scheduled to depart on May 17, with 180 individuals included in the initial flight.

In line with instructions from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and taking into account numerous applications from citizens living abroad and in the regions, the deadline for document submission for this year’s Hajj season had been extended until March 7.

It should be noted that the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage for this year has been set at $6,100 (10,388 AZN).