IRGC spokesman and general killed in strikes as conflict spirals across region

20 March 2026 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

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The official spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Ali Mohammad Naini, has been killed in airstrikes, according to confirmation from the IRGC.

AzerNEWS reports that the announcement was made via the IRGC’s official Telegram channel, though no further details regarding the circumstances of his death have been disclosed.

The development comes amid escalating hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel, following the breakdown of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Since February 28, U.S. and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on Iranian territory, prompting retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran targeting Israeli territory and U.S. military facilities across the region.

The conflict has already resulted in significant casualties on multiple sides and has expanded across parts of the Middle East. It has also heightened risks to critical infrastructure, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor.