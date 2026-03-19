US urges citizens to leave Saudi Arabia immediately

19 March 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Security Alert - U.S. Embassy Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 19, 2026 We are monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and will keep you updated so you can make decisions about your safety. If you want to leave the Middle East, the U.S. government is ready to assist by…

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy urged U.S. nationals to depart using available commercial flights while airspace remains open.

The US Embassy in Riyadh has called on American citizens to leave Saudi Arabia immediately, citing growing security risks, AzerNEWS reports.

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