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Thursday, March 19, 2026

US urges citizens to leave Saudi Arabia immediately

19 March 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)
US urges citizens to leave Saudi Arabia immediately
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The US Embassy in Riyadh has called on American citizens to leave Saudi Arabia immediately, citing growing security risks, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the embassy urged U.S. nationals to depart using available commercial flights while airspace remains open.

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