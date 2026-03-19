National Art Museum holds master class on traditional Uzbek embroidery [PHOTOS]

19 March 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted a master class on traditional Uzbek embroidery as part of the exhibition "The Birth of Suzani: The Story of an Embroiderer", AzerNEWS reports.

Suzani is a traditional textile, typically created as a decorative cover or wall hanging, crafted entirely by hand. Historically, these unique embroidered works served as household items, wedding gifts, or tokens for important family occasions. Each suzani carries not only artistic value but also cultural and symbolic significance: its patterns and motifs reflect local traditions, nature-inspired themes, and national symbols.

During the master class, renowned Uzbek embroidery artist Madina Kasimbaeva shared insights into the history of this ancient craft, its key techniques, principles for designing motifs, and methods of execution.

Special attention was given to the "yurma" technique, which produces dense, textured embroidery with characteristic geometric or floral compositions.

The session attracted great interest from participants, who had the opportunity to gain a closer understanding of the intricacies of traditional decorative arts and to appreciate the rich heritage of suzani as a unique element of weaving and embroidery.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.