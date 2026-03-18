New Zealand tightens immigration over crime

18 March 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The New Zealand government is set to introduce a bill today that will tighten rules on deportation, asylum, and immigration enforcement, AzerNEWS reports.

Officials say the changes are aimed at addressing serious crimes, preventing exploitation of migrants, and tackling allegations of unfair practices in the immigration system.

“The changes will provide authorities with proportionate tools to manage immigration risks while ensuring the fairness, functionality, and effectiveness of the system,” said Erica Stanford.

Key provisions of the bill include extending the period during which a citizen can be deported for committing serious criminal offenses from 10 to 20 years, increasing the maximum sentence for exploiting migrants from seven to 10 years, and expanding authorities’ powers to act against false or misleading information provided during immigration processes.

This bill reflects a global trend where governments are balancing stricter immigration enforcement with the protection of human rights. Analysts note that while these measures may deter criminal activity and protect vulnerable migrants, they also raise important questions about due process and the rights of long-term residents who may face deportation under the new rules.