Registration continues for “Baku Marathon 2026”

19 March 2026 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Registration is ongoing for the “Baku Marathon 2026”, which will be held on 3 May at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, AzerNEWS reports.

Those wishing to take part in the full 42 km marathon can register until 25 April via the official website www.marathon.az or at designated points located in 28 Mall, Deniz Mall and Ganjlik Mall. Registration is free of charge for students.

The 21 km half marathon, traditionally organised in Baku since 2016, will for the first time be held this year as a full 42 km marathon. As in previous years, the race will start from State Flag Square, while the finish line will this time be located in the Sea Breeze area.

In addition, various entertainment activities will be organised for marathon participants and spectators. Different entertainment zones will be set up in the старт zone, along with a warm-up area for athletes, and a concert featuring popular performers will be held on a large stage.

Along the marathon route, various motivation zones will be organised to encourage participants, as well as water stations and first aid points. In total, there will be 20 entertainment points along the route.

The awarding of “Baku Marathon 2026” will also stand out with innovations. In the 42 km race, both male and female winners competing for the top three places will each receive certificates and cash prizes.

At the same time, it has been decided to award participants covering shorter distances as well. Specifically, the first 2,000 participants who are unable to complete the 42 km distance but cover 21 km will receive medals and certificates, while participants completing 10 km will be awarded certificates.

Those crossing the finish line as the “First student” (female and male), “First senior participant” (female and male), and “First corporate participant” (female and male) will also be among the award winners.

It should be noted that similar marathons have been organised to date in cities such as London, Paris, New York City, Berlin, Barcelona and Istanbul. Marathon races are held over the full 42 km distance and as a half marathon over 21 km. Since joining this tradition in 2016, Baku has brought together thousands of local and foreign participants around the marathon.