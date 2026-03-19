Israel confirms first-ever strikes on Iranian targets in Caspian Sea

19 March 2026 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed carrying out airstrikes in northern Iran, marking what it described as its first operation against Iranian forces in the Caspian Sea.

According to AzerNEWS, citing The Times of Israel, Israeli officials said the Israeli Air Force targeted Iranian Navy vessels near the port city of Bandar Anzali.

The military stated that the strikes were conducted based on intelligence provided by its Naval Intelligence Unit and the Military Intelligence Directorate.

The IDF noted that this represents the first time Israeli forces have struck Iranian military assets in the Caspian Sea region.

Iranian opposition media reported explosions in the port city of Bandar Anzali, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) from Tehran. The city is home to one of Iran’s naval headquarters, which was also reportedly struck in the attack. Axios reported that the strike targeted “more than five vessels.”

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