Azerbaijan commits 102 mln manats to Baku wastewater overhaul amid urban expansion

18 March 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The construction of the “Müşfiqabad Collector” project, which includes both a collector line and a water treatment facility, is actively underway.

AzerNEWS reports that the Head of the Baku and Absheron Construction Sector at the “Directorate of Facilities Under Construction” (TOOM) stated that the project includes the Müşfiqabad collector line and a modern water treatment plant.

The collector line, with a total length of 17.3 kilometers, will serve several settlements along with Xırdalan city. Within the project framework, a water treatment facility is also being built, initially designed with a capacity of 75,000 cubic meters, with plans to expand in later stages.

Currently, construction work is ongoing at seven shafts, four of which have already been completed, while excavation and installation continue at the remaining three. The project is expected to be completed within three years, though efforts are being made to finish ahead of schedule.

Financially, the water treatment plant is valued at 102 million manats, while the collector line costs 135 million manats. The entire project is funded by the state budget, with no additional financing required.

Upon completion, the project will ensure proper wastewater and sewage management for Xırdalan city and nearby settlements, including Masazır, Aşağı Güzdək, 28 May, and Müşfiqabad.

In parallel, construction of seven more collector lines, two water treatment plants, and three pumping stations is ongoing across Baku.

From an environmental perspective, the project is highly significant: treated water will be discharged into the Caspian Sea in a fully purified state and may even be reused for irrigation purposes.

The project includes 22 shafts in total, 11 designated for entry and 11 for exit.