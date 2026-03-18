Uzbek embroidery presented at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

18 March 2026 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted a presentation dedicated to the rich traditions of Uzbek embroidery as part of the "Lecture in the Museum" project, AzerNEWS reports.

Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Binafsha Nodir delivered a lecture titled "Topography of Tradition: Local Identity of Uzbek Embroidery – History, Schools, Ornaments, and Meanings." In her talk, she explored the historical development of this ancient art form, its regional characteristics, and the symbolic content of Uzbek ornaments.

Uzbek embroidery is a unique form of decorative art that has evolved over centuries. It has served not only as decoration for household items, clothing, and textiles, but also as a means of conveying cultural symbols, beliefs, and aesthetic ideals. Each piece carries regional features and the individual style of the artisan, reflecting the country's rich artistic heritage.

The event generated lively interest among attendees. Guests had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the rich artistic heritage of Uzbek embroidery and to appreciate the role of regional traditions in shaping this unique art form.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.