Kür Electronics merges with Htech Invest to boost Azerbaijan laptop production
Kür Elektron Avadanlıqları İstehsalı MMC, a prominent Azerbaijani electronics manufacturer known for producing computers, information kiosks, and other electronic equipment since 2005, has officially ceased its independent operations and merged with Htech İnvest MMC.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!